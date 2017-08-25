Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been named the Europa League Player of the Season for 2016-17.

Pogba was part of the United side that won the Europa League for the first time in the club’s history with a 2-0 win over Ajax in May.

United colleagues Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also shortlisted for the award but the 24-year-old came out on top.

The France international, who scored three goals and started each of United’s 15 games in the competition, said: “Thank you.

“I’m really honoured to be the first to win the best player for the UEFA Europa League. Hopefully this season will be as good as last season — let’s see!”

Pogba was selected by a panel composed of the coaches of the 48 clubs involved in last season’s competition in addition to 55 journalists selected by the European Sports Media (ESM) group.

Members of the panel each selected three players, with their first choice receiving five points, their second choice three and their third choice one.

The midfielder was also selected in the Europa League Squad of the Season, which was announced in May, along with seven of his United colleagues.