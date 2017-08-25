Cagliari are hoping to sign Chelsea striker Loic Remy, according to Sky Sports.

The 30-year-old has failed to establish himself at Stamford Bridge since a £10.5m move from Queens Park Rangers in 2014.

Remy spent last season on loan at Crystal Palace but has hampered by a serious knee injury and only made five Premier League appearances for the Eagles.

Everton and Marseille have been interested in the France international this summer but no move has been forthcoming.

Chelsea have signed two new strikers since Remy arrived in Michy Batshuayi last summer and Alvaro Morata last month.

Diego Costa remains in self-imposed exile in his home town in Brazil, refusing to return to the club and honour his contractual obligations to train and make himself fit for selection.

Remy, who has scored eight Premier League goals in 32 appearances for the Blues, has played with Costa on occasion.