Alex Iwobi could still achieve a century of appearances for Arsenal this season especially if the London club went all the way to the Europa League final.

Nwankwo Kanu was the first Nigeria star to achieve this mark at Arsenal in the 2000-2001 season, when Iwobi was only five years old.

Iwobi has already chalked up 84 appearances since his debut in October 2015 against Sheffield Wednesday and now needs only 16 more games to hit that milestone.

Super Eagles forward has played a total of 56 matches in the Premier League, nine each in the UEFA Champions League and FA Cup, seven in League Cup, 2 in Europa League and appeared in a Community Shield tie.

‘Big 17’ has scored eight goals in all competitions for the London Gunners during this time.

Arsenal could still play 21 matches in all competitions this season including reaching the final of the Europa League.