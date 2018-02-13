Former Super Eagles coach Sunday Oliseh suffered his fourth straight defeat of the season in charge of Fortuna Sittard who lost 2-0 away to Jong AZ Alkmaar on Monday in a Dutch second division clash.

Fortuna Sittard had earlier lost to FC Volendam, Dordrecht and FC Emmen prior to the defeat to Jong AZ Alkmaar with the former Super Eagles captain in charge of the team.

Second half goals from Ferdy Druijf and Owen Wijndal condemned 10-man Fortuna Sittard to their eighth league defeat of the season in the Dutch second division campaign after Perr Schuurs was sent off in the 90th minute of the encounter.

Despite the result, Fortuna Sittard remain third in the Dutch second division league table with 44 points from 24 games.

Fortuna Sittard will face fifth-place Telstar in their next game at home on Friday.