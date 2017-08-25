The Cameroon Football Federation have released a 23-man squad of the Indomitable Lions that will face the Super Eagles of Nigeria in 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on September 1 and September 4.

The list of the 23 invited players was published on the Federation’s verified twitter handle on Friday.

Top on the list are 2017 Africa Cup of Nations Player of the Tournament, Christian Bassogog, who plays in China, FC Porto’s Vincent Aboubakar, and skipper Benjamin Moukandjo of Jiansung in the China.

Other players who made the list include young goalkeeper Fabrice Ondoa of Sevilla in Spain, Stoke City new signing Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Adolphe Teikeu who plays in France for Sochaux.

Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana, who was in action for the Dutch side on Thursday as they crashed out of the UEFA Europa League, is not included in the squad.

Cameroon trail the Super Eagles by four points as they are second in Group B on two points, while the Eagles have six points.

Zambia occupy the third spot on one point and Algeria also on one point are bottom of the group.

(Goalkeepers)

1. Ondoa Fabrice (FC Séville, Spain)

2. Goda Jules (AC Ajaccio, France)

3. Bokwe Georges (Mjondalen, Norway)

(Defenders)

4. Michael Ngadeu (Slavia Prague, Czech Republic)

5. Adolphe Teikeu (FC Sochaux, France )

6. Ernest Mabouka (Maccabi, Israël)

7. Jean-Charles Castelleto (Brest, France)

8. Serge Leuko(CD Lugo, Spain)

9. Collins Fai(Standard de Liège, Belgium)

10. Yaya Banana(Panionios, Grèece)

11. Tolo Nouhou(Seattle Sounders, USA)

(Midfielders)

12. Arnaud Djoum (FC Hearts, Scotland)

13. Georges Mandjeck (Sparta Prague, Czech Republic)

14. Sebastien Siani (KV Oostende, Belgium)

15. André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Marseille, France)

(Attackers)

16. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Stoke City)

17. Vincent Aboubakar (FC Porto, Portugal)

18. Benjamin Moukandjo (Jiansung, China)

19. Christian Bassogog (Henan Jianye, China)

20. Karl Toko (Angers, France)

21. Jea-Pierre Nsame (Young Boys, Switzerland)

22. Moumi Ngamaleu (Rheinorf, Austria)

23. Fabrice Olinga ( Mouscron, Belgium)