Frank de Boer says Crystal Palace hope to secure some new additions, as he revealed the club are keen to sign a striker and a goalkeeper before the close of the transfer window.

The Eagles are searching for their first Premier League point of the 2017/18 campaign, having lost their opening two games against Huddersfield and Liverpool.

The club had been interested in signing RB Leipzig’s Oliver Burke, however, the winger agreed a deal on Friday to join West Brom on a five-year contract.

Palace have also been linked with Tottenham goalkeeper Michel Vorm and, addressing positions he wants to add to, De Boer said: “I think we still need some players. If some players get injured it will get a little bit narrow.

“For example, a striker behind Christian (Benteke), we don’t really have a really competitive striker behind Christian.

“We are looking for that.

“You want to get prepared as best you can.”

The former Ajax boss admitted he plans to bring a new goalkeeper to Selhurst Park, but said the search for a shot-stopper is expansive.

“I can say so many names,” he said.

“We, of course, have all the list of goalkeepers that maybe can be suitable for us.”

De Boer feels a win against Swansea on Saturday is crucial for his men, as he praised the Swans for their style of play.

“It’s a must-win game, also for Swansea I think it is,” he said.

“We want the same. I think the team that shows the most hunger is going to win.

“I think Swansea is always a team I love to watch normally because they play a lot of organised football.

“I think they are a very good squad and we respect them very much.

“Every game we start with a lot of confidence and a lot of respect for our opponents. We know the weaknesses but we also know the strengths of our opponents.”