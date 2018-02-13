Antonio Conte thanked Chelsea supporters for their backing after his team bounced back from consecutive defeats with a 3-0 win over West Brom on Monday.

The victory – just a third in 11 in all competitions – sees Chelsea climb back above Tottenham into fourth and eases pressure on the Italian.

Conte’s future at Stamford Bridge remains the subject of speculation less than a year after he led them to the Premier League title.

During Monday’s game, in which Eden Hazard scored twice as Chelsea saw off the league’s bottom side, the crowd chanted Conte’s name after each goal and the 48-year-old is grateful for their support.

“I have to thank the fans,” Conte said. “They showed me great support because they are reading speculation and rumours about me. I’m grateful to the fans for supporting me in this way.

“It means that, maybe in our 18 months together, they understand my passion and my will to defend these colours, this shirt, this badge.

“To feel this atmosphere around me is very important. It’s very important to feel that people appreciate my work here in Chelsea. For me it’s important.

“I repeat, me and the players are trying to do our best to give them the best satisfaction. Sometimes we can do this, sometimes not, but the will is always present.”