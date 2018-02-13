Vincent Kompany believes Manchester City are ready for Champions League glory and if they do not secure European silverware this season then it will not be long in waiting if they maintain their current conviction.

Pep Guardiola’s side are still fighting on all four fronts this season, with the Spanish coach setting a short-term goal of reaching the quarter-finals, and meet Basel in the first leg of the last-16 of Europe’s premier club competition on Tuesday.

Kompany has been part of City’s campaigns since the club returned to the top table of European football in 2011/12 but they have struggled to impress – aside from their run to the last-four under Manuel Pellegrini in 2015/16.

“We’ve been caught out on occasions when we shouldn’t have been but I think things have changed now,” said club captain Kompany.

“If there is a year, a time, a moment when the club is ready to feel at home in the competition then it’s now.

“I’m not going to say it’s a matter of time because some clubs never win it but, if every year we can go in with this kind of confidence, then if not this year, or next year, eventually we’ll get there. I’m sure of it.”

City are 16 points clear at the summit of the Premier League but Kompany insists his team-mates have not discussed a potential quadruple this term with the Carabao Cup final against Arsenal to come on February 25.

“No, not at all,” the 31-year-old said. “Talk of the quadruple – none, but of winning the next game, next game, next game and that belief – always.”