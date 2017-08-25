Arsenal face a tricky Europa League group stage with ties against Cologne and Red Star Belgrade as Arsene Wenger’s side play in Europe’s second-tier competition for the first time since 1997.

The Gunners were also paired with Belarus club Bate Borisov in Friday’s draw, but it was kinder to another European giant, AC Milan, who face Austria Vienna, AEK Athens and Rijeka of Croatia.

Wayne Rooney’s Everton have a stern test in a group containing French club Lyon, who host the final on May 16.

Europa League groups in full

Group A: Villarreal, Maccabi Tel-Aviv, Astana, Slavia Prague.

Group B: Dynamo Kiev, Young Boys, Partizan Belgrade, Skenderbeu.

Group C: Braga, Ludogorets, Hoffenheim, Istanbul Basaksehir.

Group D: Milan, Austria Vienna, Rijeka, AEK Athens.

Group E: Lyon, Everton, Atalanta, Apollon.

Group F: Copenhagen, Lokomotiv Moscow, Sheriff Tiraspol, Zlin.

Group G: Viktoria Plzen, FCSB, Hapoel Beer-Sheva, Lugano.

Group H: Arsenal, BATE Borisov, Cologne, Crvena Zvezda.

Group I: Salzburg, Marseille, Vitoria SC, Konyaspor.

Group J: Athletic Bilbao, Hertha Berlin, Zorya Luhansk, Ostersund.

Group K: Lazio, Nice, Zulte Waregem, Vitesse.

Group L: Zenit St Petersburg, Real Sociedad, Rosenborg, Vardar Skopje.