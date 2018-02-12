The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) today announced Manu Garba as head coach of the country’s U17s, the Golden Eaglets, while Paul Aigbogun will take charge of the U20s and Salisu Yusuf heads the Olympic team.

The major change in the list of coaches earlier reported is that Akwa United coach Abdu Maikaba will no longer be in charge of the Flying Eagles and would instead assist Enyimba coach Aigbogun with the U20s.

Also, Imama Amapakabo is now first assistant to Salisu Yusuf in the U23s with Kennedy Boboye second assistant.

Salisu is assistant to Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr and he has been given additional task with both the home-based Eagles and the Olympic team because officials want to save on the costs of paying the various national team coaches.

He only recently led the country to a first-ever CHAN final in Morocco.

Danladi Nasidi will head the U15s with Jolomi Atune Ali in charge of the U13s.

The Full List:

SUPER EAGLES B/OLYMPIC MEN TEAM: Salisu Yusuf (Head Coach); Imama Amapakabo; Kennedy Boboye; Fidelis Ilechukwu; Alloy Agu (Goalkeepers’ Trainer)

U20 MEN (FLYING EAGLES): Paul Aigbogun (Head Coach); Abdullahi Maikaba; Abubakar Bala; Hassan Abdallah (Scouting); Suleiman Shuaibu (Goalkeepers’ Trainer)

U17 BOYS TEAM (GOLDEN EAGLETS): Manu Garba (Head Coach); Nduka Ugbade; Jolomi Atune Ali; Bunmi Haruna (Scouting); Abideen Baruwa Olatunji (Goalkeepers’ Trainer)

U15 BOYS TEAM (FUTURE EAGLES): Alala Danladi Nasidi (Head Coach); Haruna Usman ‘Ilerika’; Ahmed Lawal Dankoli; Patrick Bassey (Scouting); Ernest Salolome (Goalkeepers’ Trainer)

U13 BOYS TEAM: Jolomi Atune Ali (Head Coach); Jude Agada; Abdullahi Umar Tyabo; Adewale Laloko (Scouting); Adeoye Onigbinde (Goalkeepers’ Trainer)