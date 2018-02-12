FC IfeanyiUbah picked their first win in five games in the 2017/2018 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) with a comfortable 2-0 home victory against Eastern rivals Heartland FC on Sunday.

Ekene Awazie got the opening goal off a freekick in the 25th minute, while Ivorian striker Seka Pascal made the points safe by adding the second 11 minutes after the break.

The result meant the Nnewi-based side shot seven places up the log to 9th position, while the Owerri-based Heartland dropped to 10th position.

Imama Amapakabo’s return to Enugu, and on his return from CHAN 2018, ended on a sour note as El-Kanemi Warriors narrowly lost 0-1 to hosts Rangers.

Kelvin Itoya netted the decisive goal eight minutes from time, for Rangers to move to fifth on the log, while El-Kanemi Warriors slumped to the bottom of the 20-team table.

At the Kwara Sports Complex in Ilorin, hosts Kwara United recorded their third victory of the NPFL campaign after a nervy 2-1 home win against Katsina United.

Following a disjointed first half performance, Godwin Emeka put the hosts ahead four minutes after the break.

Stephen Alfred got the second for John Obuh’s men on the half hour mark, his third of the season.

Martins Usule ensured a nervy end to the game by reducing the deficit eight minutes before the end of the game.

The result saw Kwara United gain some ground, but they are still languishing in the relegation area on 18th position, while Katsina United dropped to 8th position on the log.

Niger Tornadoes of Minna edged out visiting Nasarawa United of Lafia 1-0 at the Confluence Stadium in Lokoja, courtesy of Segun Alebiosu’s 11th minute strike.

Hosts Yobe Desert Stars also beat River United of Port Harcourt 1-0 in Damaturu, courtesy of substitute Philip Asuquo’s 80th minute penalty kick.

Niger Tornadoes and Nasarawa United are now in 15th and 14th positions respectively, while Yobe Stars and Rivers are on 6th and 12th positions respectively.

In another match day 8 fixture, Go Round FC boosted their survival hopes after defeating Abia Warriors 1-0 in Omoku, through Okon Otop’s third minute goal.

The league newcomers are joint 12th position with city rivals Rivers United, while Abia Warriors stumbled into the relegation zone in 19th position.

In another Sunday fixture, Sunshine Stars were held 0-0 at home by Kano Pillars.

The Akure-based clubside are on 7th position, while Kano Pillars are third on the NPFL log.

NAN reports that a total of nine goals were scored in seven matches played on Match Day 8, with six home wins and a draw recorded.