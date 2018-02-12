Katsina United must feel very hard done by some disputable refereeing calls after they lost 2-1 at Kwara United in continuation of the NPFL over the weekend

It was a show of shame by centre referee from Cross River, Sam Agba, who denied Katsina United a clear penalty to the dismay of the fans at the stadium after Chinedu Sunday blocked a goal-bound strike by Adah Joseph with his hand only for the referee to award a corner.

The video of this match will clearly show off the several poor calls of the referee against visiting Katsina United.

And after the match the Kwara United coach Maji Muhammed assaulted the Katsina United team manager.

‘The Chanji Boys’ dominated the proceedings as they forced their opponents to play in their own half in what appeared to be a one sided game in the first half.

Katsina United should have been in front from the spot just five minutes into the game after Destiny Ashadi was brought down in the box, but the referee who was standing close to the incident, waved play to the consternation of the visitors

Yinka David was then forced to make a brilliant save as he parried a goal-bound strike by Michael Ohanu to safety and denied the hosts the opener on 15 minutes.

Both teams failed to find the back of the in the first 45 minutes.

Kwara United then broke the deadlock just four minutes into the second half when Emeka Godwin found the back of the net with a well-taken right-footed strike after a one-two move with Ohanu to give the hosts the all-important lead as Katsina United were guilty of ball watching.

The Chanji Boys fought back immediately and could have restored the parity two minutes later, but Martins Usule’s finish was wayward as he skied his effort way off target after connecting well to a clever through ball from Lukman Muhammed.

Alfred Stephen would then double the advantage of the hosts with a textbook header from a lofty cross into the box as Katsina United defence failed to react.

Coach Biffo made tactical changes to beef up his team, but the hosts defence was too strong for Katsina United to carve a hole.

Adah Joseph would have put one back for Katsina United on 75th minutes but he was very wayward in front of goal as he decided to cut back, instead of going for goal in a one-on-one situation.

Katsina United proved again that they are a side who can score away from home when Martins Usule cleverly put one past the Kwara United goalkeeper on 85th minutes with a well-taken right-footed strike off a wonderful assist by Joshua Agboola to reduce the deficit.