Niger Tornadoes captain and goalkeeper, Mustapha Aliko, was happy to help his side secure a win in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) game.

The shot-stopper kept a clean sheet as Tornadoes beat Nasarawa United 1-0 in a game which was played at the Confluence Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking on NPFL website, Aliko described the game as difficult noted that it has brought relief to his side.

“Honestly I feel happy for this win, it wasn’t an easy game but this has given us relief,” he said.

Aliko believes the win has signaled the start of another good run for Tornadoes.

“We’ve always been playing well, playing better than our opponents but not lucky to win, but I’m sure this will give us confidence to win more games,” he said.

Tornadoes are placed 15th on the league standings with nine points from eight games.

Their next game is away to Rivers United at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium on Sunday.