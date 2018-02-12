MFM FC will progress to the first round of the CAF Champions League by winning the return leg against AS Real Bamako in Lagos, according to coach Fidelis Ilechukwu.

MFM were forced to a 1-1 draw by the Malians on Sunday.

“With our fans behind us, I am convinced we would finish up the job at the Agege Stadium,” declared coach Ilechukwu.

“The away goal is a big plus for us ahead of the second leg, but I’m sure the opponent would also believe they can get something out of the match.

“We are glad with the result but with time I am sure we would get it right and start winning away from home even on the continent.”

He further said: “We came out strong right from the blast of the whistle and we were rewarded with an early goal.

“It was our strategy to try and score first then keep possession. Thankfully we were able to achieve that and in the end secure a very important draw away from home.

“The Malian team are no push over. They are good side with many years of experience in the continents especially having played a Nigerian opponent last Season at this same stage of the competition.”

He also praised the players for holding their own on their Champions League debut.

“This is the first time majority of my players would be playing on the continent, so I give kudos to them for holding their own in a match where the hosts are an attacking side,” he saluted.