Nigerian attacker Alex Iwobi has promised that Arsenal will bounce back following their weekend derby defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Gunners were beaten 1-0 at Wembley in a Premier league clash against their arch rivals, with Harry Kane scoring the decisive goal early in the second half.

Iwobi featured as a substitute in the match and took to Instagram on Sunday to express his disappointment at the result and pledge an improved performance when Arsenal face Ostersunds in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

“Being an Arsenal fan myself, yesterday’s defeat was very disappointing and hard to take,” stated the Super Eagles star

“I know it’s hard to believed but we know exactly how you are feeling.

“We have another match in a few days and trust me we’ll be putting in 100% to try and make this right.

“Massive love to all our fans for your support. #BIG17.”