Former Super Eagles captain, Vincent Enyeama, has accepted to end his exile from the team in order to help out in the goalkeepers crisis rocking the team.

Enyeama, who is currently injured, has given his words to coach Gernot Rohr that as soon as he is fit, he will return back to the team to help solve the goalkeepers crisis following Carl Ikeme’s unfortunate diagnosis for Leukaemia.

- Advertisement -

He has also agreed to play for the team with John Obi Mikel as captain even though he left the team as captain after a row with former coach Sunday Oliseh two year ago.

Currently without a club after new Lille coach Marcelo Bielsa axed him from the first team, the shot stopper is currently drawing interest from teams in Turkey, Israel and France but he will make his decision once he is fully fit.