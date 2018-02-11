Super Falcons’ head coach Thomas Dennerby has released the list of 21 players that will participate in the WAFU Women’s Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire.

Keeping faith with the usual suspects, Dennerby made no major inclusion in his first squad list as manager.

The squad consists of three goalkeepers, seven defenders, five midfielders and six attackers.

Nigeria will tackle Benin Republic, Senegal and Togo in Group B of the WAFU tournament while host nation Cote d’Ivoire will battle it out with Ghana, Burkina Faso and Niger Republic in Group A.

Goalkeepers:

Chiamaka Nnadozie [Rivers Angels]

Rita Akarekor [Delta Queens]

Onyinyechi Okeke [Edo Queens]

Defenders:

Joy Jegede [Delta Queens]

Uju Okafor [Delta Queens]

Opeyemi Aiyeniberun [Sunshine Queens]

Lilian Tule [Bayelsa Queens]

Famuditi Kemi [Confluence Queens]

Glory Ogbonna [Ibom Angels]

Ologbosere Mary [Rivers Angels]

Midfielders:

Osarenoma Igbinovia [Bayelsa Queens]

Amarachi Okoronkwo [Nasarawa Amazons]

Ogechi Ukwuoma [Delta Queens]

Ihuoma Onyebuchi Goodness [Sunshine Queens]

Peace Efih [Edo Queens]

Attackers:

Rasheedat Ajibade [FC Robo Queens]

Aminat Yakubu [Bayelsa Queens]

Chioma Wogu [Rivers Angels]

Uchendu Chinaza [Rivers Angels]

Alice Ogebe [Rivers Angels]

Anam Imo [Nasarawa United]