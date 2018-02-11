Nigeria Professional Football League champions, Plateau United FC of Jos on Sunday defeated Eding Sports FC of Cameroun 3-0 in their first CAF champions league match.

In the match played at the Zaria Road Stadium in Jos, the host scored their first goal from the spot in the 21st minute.

Plateau United doubled their lead in the 84th minute through Sunday Ingbede who wrapped up the game in the 90th minute with another beautiful grounder.