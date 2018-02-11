Barcelona suffered from a lack of speed and continuity in a 0-0 draw with Getafe on Sunday, according to Andres Iniesta.

The Catalans dominated 79 per cent of the possession against their mid-table opposition but were unable to break through, with Atletico Madrid now sitting seven points back of the league leaders.

Barca failed to take a shot on target during the first half of a home game in La Liga for the first time since an April 2012 match against Real Madrid, though Luis Suarez did see a volley ruled out for offside.

“It’s not that anything was missing from our game, but what cost us the win was a lack of speed, continuity and creating chances,” Iniesta said, according to Mundo Deportivo .

“But, also, because the team came up against a very difficult opponent that gave no opportunity for continuity.

“It was a game at home that was always going to be complicated and, in the end, it was almost impossible to come out with three points, even though we have tried until the end.”

Ernesto Valverde’s line-up featured January signings Yerry Mina and Philippe Coutinho, while Lucas Digne and Paco Alcacer made just their fifth and sixth starts of the La Liga campaign, respectively.

Barca have found themselves in need of squad rotation amid a busy winter schedule, with the Catalans playing 12 matches over six weeks since returning from the club’s festive break.

Valverde’s men now find themselves with a rare midweek lay-off before returning to the field for a league match against Eibar on Saturday.

Barca then kick off their Champions League knockout phase with a last 16 first leg against Chelsea three days later.

“Normally the months of January and February are like this,” Iniesta said. “We are lucky to be in all competitions and it can be tiring.

“You hope that games like this don’t happen where you drop two points, but sometimes it happens and you have to get on with it, there is no other choice.

“We’ll analyse the game and now use these days to rest and return to compete on the weekend.”