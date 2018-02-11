Akwa United FC began their CAF Confederation Cup campaign in Uyo on a losing note on Sunday, by felling 1-2 in the first round, first leg match against Hawks of Gambia.

The teams played on a wet turf following a heavy rain before kick-off at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

The Promise Keepers relentlessly raided the visitors’ area, restricting them in their own half but missed several scoring chances before the visitors stunned the home fans by scoring first.

The visitors, whose goalkeeper, Yankubu Calley, thwarted every move by the homers, recorded their first goal through Muhammed Jallow, in their first attempt at the homers goal area in the 11th minute.

Although the first goal was against the run of play, Lanin Charity, also beat United’s goalkeeper, Ojo Olorunleke, with a powerful shot in the 35th minute to score the Gambians’ second goal.

The second goal scorer (Charity) plays for the Gambian national team, the Scorpions.

The Promise Keepers, who continued to swarmed their opponents in the second half were rewarded in the 71st minute when Victor Mbaoma scrambled in their first goal to enliven the home supporters.

Thereafter, the Gambians defended stoutly while the homeboys continued to fritter several scoring chances.