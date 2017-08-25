Emmanuel Amuneke has sounded a big warning loud and clear to the Super Eagles – do not take the crisis in the Cameroonian football federation as an advantage going into next month’s double-header FIFA World Cup qualifiers against the Indomitable Lions.

Qualifying group leaders Nigeria take on Cameroon on September 1 in Uyo with the second game in Yaounde three days later.

It emerged Thursday that FECAFOOT, the governing body of football in Cameroon, are under a caretaker committee set up by FIFA in line with Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling in the aftermath of irreconcilable feud in the factionalised Cameroon football federation.

But Amuneke said from his base in Spain that the situation does not in any way present the Super Eagles any undue advantage.

“No team likes to go into such a big competition with its FA seemingly divided”, Amuneke reckoned.

“If for no other reason, its psychological effect cannot be under-estimated.

“But then, matches involving Nigeria and Cameroon defy such logic.

“Everybody knows the rivalry between Nigeria and Cameroon in football at whatever level.

“Such rivalry will always take centre stage in any game, including this one no matter who is at the helm of affairs of the Indomitable Lions.

“So, I believe what is currently playing out serves no advantage to the Super Eagles, they need not be carried away.

“Instead, they should step up their preparation which is always the key for success in any game.”