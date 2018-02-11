Getty Images

Former Ghanaian international Sulley Muntari is on trial with Spanish club Deportivo La Coruna.

On Thursday Deportivo’s official website confirmed that the 33-year-old midfielder landed in Galicia on Thursday night and trained with the team on Friday morning.

Muntari is a free agent and can therefore be signed immediately, despite the transfer window being closed.

The former Black Stars man has been without a club since leaving Pescara at the end of last season.

He has vast experience under his belt, having played for Udinese, Portsmouth, Internazionale, Sunderland, AC Milan, Ittihad and Pescara in his senior club career, while has has also gone to three World Cup and two Africa Cup of Nations with Ghana.

Muntari worked under Deportivo coach Clarence Seedorf at Internazionale in 2013/14.

