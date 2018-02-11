Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero counts himself “lucky” to play alongside Kevin De Bruyne at Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s side romped to a 5-1 win against Leicester at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday with Aguero scoring four times in the second half, but De Bruyne took many of the plaudits for pulling the strings in midfield and setting up City’s first three goals.

Aguero’s four goals took his total for the campaign to 28 in all competitions and his overall City tally to 197.

Sky Sports’ Jamie Redknapp hailed De Bruyne has the best ever passer in the Premier League, and Aguero says he is fortunate to play in front of the Belgium playmaker.

“Luckily Kevin De Bruyne is playing for us and helping us to score,” said Aguero.

“I am very lucky because most of the goals come from his assists – I just have to hit the ball. I am happy for him as well.

“He is a great player and any team in the world would love to have him.”

Guardiola’s side turn their attention away from the Premier League for a fortnight with a Champions League last-16 tie, an FA Cup fifth-round clash and a Carabao Cup final on the agenda for the rest of the month.

Aguero feels City are close to achieving something “important” as they chase an unprecedented four-trophy haul.

“The goals are very important because they help the team to win,” said Aguero.

“But I think we are very close to achieving important things. That is why I am very happy, personally and for the team.”