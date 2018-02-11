Niger Tornadoes’ Reuben Ogbonnaya admits his side are under pressure to end their woeful run of five league defeats against Nasarawa United on Sunday.

The Ikon Allah boys recently bowed 2-1 at home to Heartland to record their fifth consecutive defeat this season – their worse since returning to the Nigerian topflight in 2015.

And the defender, who joined the Minna based side from Kano Pillars early 2017, is assuring that they will deliver the three points and redeem their pride against the Solid Miners.

“We are condemned to win against Nasarawa United. It is a must for us to win and end our losing streak this weekend,” Ogbonnaya said.

“We are aware of what is at stake and we have told ourselves to play with all our hearts and give everything within us to win.

“I’m not aware of the four-match ultimatum issued to the team but the state government through the ministry of sports but I must admit that we are under pressure like any team in Europe.

“The truth is no team that has lost five games in a row that will not be under pressure but we hope to show improvement in all departments. The fans, management and even players are not happy.

“We are not happy either. It is an unfortunate situation we have found ourselves but we will come all out and fight for maximum points because that is all that matters at this moment.

“We are playing at home and already work on the areas we think there are lapses and we know the game is for us to win because it is in our hands and all we can do is to claim it.”