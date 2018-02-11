Bayern Munich and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski says he will miss his rivalry with Gabonese attacker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The pair played together at Borussia Dortmund before Lewandowski left for Bayern, while in recent seasons they have battled each other for the Bundesliga’s top goal scorer prize.

However, that rivalry has come to end following Aubameyang’s transfer to Arsenal in the January window.

“For three years, I was competing with Aubameyang to be top scorer,” said Lewandowski.

“Now that he’s gone, maybe part of my motivation that comes from our face to face is also going away. Obviously, with him, I was a little more motivated.”