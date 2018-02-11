Former Super Eagles coach Daniel Amokachi says he has strong belief that Nigeria can make it to the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Amokachi, who starred for Nigeria at the 1994 FIFA World Cup in the United States of America, said he has been very impressed with the performance of the Super Eagles in recent times.

“Despite the fact that I have not been in Nigeria for sometime now, I must tell you that I am a big fan of the Super Eagles and I am impressed with their performances in recent times,” Amokachi said in Lagos

“From what I have seen so far in the Super Eagles, I have that confidence that they will go beyond the first round and even play in the final because the players are young and they have the talent to excel at the World Cup.

“The coach has also done a wonderful job and he deserves our support” he said.

The JS Hercules of Finland Director however warned that the Super Eagles should avoid distraction at the World Cup in Russia.

“All I can say is that they should go to the World Cup as a team and avoid anything like lack of unity or money issue at the World Cup,” Amokachi added.

Nigeria will face Argentina, Iceland and Croatia in the first round of the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup.