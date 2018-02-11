Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has ruled out a transfer for David de Gea because the club do not intend to sell their best players.

De Gea, 27, signed a new contract at Old Trafford in 2015, just days after a proposed move to Real Madrid fell through.

His current deal runs out at the end of next season, although United hold an option to extend that by a further 12 months with Mourinho having stated earlier this year he is confident the Spaniard will activate that clause.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s game against Newcastle, Mourinho reiterated United’s intention to keep hold of their best players when asked about newspaper reports linking De Gea with a revived move to Real Madrid in the summer.

“Do you think a club that is trying to attract the best players is the club that is open to sell the best players? It makes no sense,” he said.

“If you want to go to that level, we have to attract the best players like we did with Alexis [Sanchez], [Nemanja] Matic, [Paul] Pogba and so on, and don’t let our best players go.”

Reports suggest Zinedine Zidane’s side could turn their attention to Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois – who recently confessed his “heart was in Madrid” – but Mourinho refused to comment on his former player.

“I don’t speak about Courtois,” he said.