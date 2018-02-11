Imoh Ezekiel has said he hopes to push hard for a place at the World Cup in Russia by shinning at new club UD Las Palmas.

Ezekiel was one of the stars as Nigeria finished third at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

He now said he hopes to stake claim for a place at Russia 2018.

“I will do everything possible to have a good season at Las Palmas so as to be at the World Cup,” he told the website of his new La Liga club.

The racy striker has joined Las Palmas as a free player after he cancelled his contract with Turkish club Konyaspor.

He said he was owed salaries and his family was not happy in Turkey.

Las Palmas sports director Toni Cruz said they expect Imoh Ezekiel to help the club fight against relegation.

“He’s a 9 with great speed, he has experience playing in Europe and we believe in him,” he said.

“He will give the coach another option in attack.”

He has signed a permanent deal which keeps him at the Spanish club till June 2019.