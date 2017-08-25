Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has mandated all players to report to camp on Sunday in Abuja with the exception of Victor Moses and Alex Iwobi who will be engaged with their respective clubs in the Premier League action that day.

The coaches are looking forward to having five days of training and perfect strategies on how to stop the Cameroonian team who are eager to overturn the six points lead garnered by the Super Eagles from two matches in the group B of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

“Every player is expected to arrive Abuja at the weekend with the exception of Victor Moses and Alex Iwobi, who will be playing (for their respective clubs) on Sunday. They will join up with the team in Uyo on Monday latest.”

Rohr said he was expecting China-based John Obi Mikel and Odion Ighalo today. He is also expecting Nantes of France Chidozie Awaziem to report today.

The Eagles will leave Abuja for Uyo on Monday afternoon with the coach expecting a full house for the team’s trainings on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Super Eagles face Cameroon in Uyo on Friday afternoon and are expected in Yaounde via a chartered flight on Sunday ahead of the return leg the following day. “We know that in these two games, we need at least three points and the best is to get it in the first game. To win the games, I think we have a team which is stronger than the last time with more experience because three other key players are back now.

“There is our captain (Mikel Obi), Leon Balogun and Victor Moses coming back. In each department of our team, we have key players returning and we need their experiences and talents.”