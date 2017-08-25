Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Best Player in Europe awards for the 2016/17 season by UEFA following his stellar campaign.

Ronaldo, who won his third UEFA men’s player of the year award in four seasons, beat Barcelona rival Lionel Messi and Juventus living legend Gianluigi Buffon to get the trophy.

Ronaldo, who also won the prize this time last year, was part of the final three-man shortlist alongside Messi and Buffon.

He managed 42 goals in all competitions for Real in 2016/17, his lowest tally since he joined the club, but finished the campaign with a La Liga triumph, only the club’s second since 2008 after years of Barcelona dominance.

Ronaldo also helped Real to further Champions League glory as the Spanish giants became the first European champions to successfully retain their title since Milan in 1990, and the very first in the Champions League era, breaking the infamous ‘curse’.

Buffon was named goalkeeper of the Season while Sergio Ramos of Real Madrid was named Defender of the Season.

Another Real Madrid team-mate, Luka Modric was named Midfielder of the Season and Ronaldo was unsurprisingly voted UEFA Forward of the Season on top of his overall individual award.

Netherlands and Barcelona midfielder, Lieke Martens won the prize as UEFA Women’s Player of the Season following her recent success at Euro 2017.

UEFA, in its verified twitter handle @ChampionsLeague wrote: “Congratulations @Cristiano Ronaldo, UEFA Men’s Player of the Year 2016/17!

“Congratulations @gianluigibuffon, #UCL Goalkeeper of the Season 2016/17!

“Congratulations @SergioRamos, #UCL Defender of the Season 2016/17!”