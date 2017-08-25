Manchester City have ruled out big money moves for Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe this summer, with few days left before the transfer window slams shut.

The club’s Director of Football, Txiki Begiristain, said neither of the duo will move to City before the August 31 deadline. However, he hinted that other deals could happen.

Although Messi is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal, he has a mammoth £275million buyout clause in the current contract, which expires next year.

“Come on, it’s impossible,” Begiristain said.

“He will stay at Barcelona.”

Begiristain also ruled out a move for Mbappe, who looks likely to leave Monaco for Paris Saint-Germain.

“We are out of the race – it is impossible to do it with the time remaining,” the City chief added.

“It will not happen, it is impossible.

“It’s not our job to do it today or tomorrow. When you try to get those kind of players you have to move much earlier. It’s impossible to do it now in the last days.”