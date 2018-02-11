Coach Imama Amapakabo will today to return to Enugu Rangers, who he guided to win the NPFL title in the 2015/2016 season, but he has insisted there are no hard feelings as his target will be to get the full points for his new club El Kanemi Warriors.

He said: “To me it’s like any other game. I attach no particular emotions to this encounter. I am coach of El Kanemi Warriors now and whatever I achieved with Rangers lives in the past now.

“I remember saying the book is closed after winning the league with Rangers and for me that book has remained closed.

“For me, I want to do my job at ‘The Cathedral’ and get all three points.”

On his first return to the ground where he delivered the first NPFL title in 32 years to ‘The Flying Antelopes’, Imama said, “It’s my first game back at ‘The Cathedral’ and I expect the fans to come out in their numbers, so the management of Rangers should be appreciative of how my return would benefit the team in terms of the crowd they should be expecting, which without doubt would be the biggest this season.”

He said he is unfazed by the weight of expectations.

“I never allow external pressure get to me. I put myself under sufficient pressure already and I don’t feel or think about anything else,” Imama said.

“My philosophy never changes, in every game there are three points to play for. Imama Amapakabo is going to play for three points, but in football there are also three possible outcomes – win, lose or draw.

“I want to win all the time and when I don’t win, I’d ask myself why did we lose or draw and go back to work on answers I can come up with.”