Mohamed Salah is capable of emulating Robbie Fowler and Michael Owen at Liverpool by becoming a 25-goal-season forward, says Steve McManaman.

The Egypt international has already bettered that return this season, with 28 goals plundered across all competitions.

Records have been sent tumbling by the 25-year-old, with an immediate return offered on the £36.9 million investment in his talent.

Plaudits have rained down on Salah as a result, and a man who operates from a wide berth rather than a central striking role is now being backed to join an elite group of forwards at Anfield.

Former Reds star McManaman told the club’s official website: “He looks like he will score goals for a long time.

“You looked at Harry Kane three years ago and you thought, ‘wow, he’s scored 25 this year’ and you always expected him to go on the following year and score another 25 because he is one of those centre-forwards.

“It was like when Robbie [Fowler] played or Michael [Owen]; you always expected them every single year – because of the movement and the goals they scored – to score another 25, no problem.

“And he [Salah] looks as if he will do it every single year now. If he keeps on settling in and improving, you fancy him to score all the time.

“Every single game he just seems to be scoring and surprising everyone, and even when he is missing chances he is in the right position.”

Of Salah’s impressive haul this season, 21 of his goals have come in English top-flight competition.

He has become the fastest man to hit 20 Premier League goals for the Reds in a single campaign, and there is the promise of more to come as he continues to battle with Tottenham’s Harry Kane for the Golden Boot.