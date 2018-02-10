West Ham co-owner David Sullivan admits he has made mistakes during his reign, but insists he only wants the best for the club and has urged the fans to pull together.

The Hammers have endured a tough 2017-18 campaign so far, with manager Slaven Bilic sacked in November and replaced by David Moyes.

Moyes has overseen something of an improvement in results but, although West Ham sit 12th in the Premier League table heading into this weekend’s fixtures, they are still only three points outside the relegation zone.

In a wide-ranging interview on West Ham TV, Sullivan urged supporters to stick together and get behind the team over the last 12 games of the season.

Sullivan said: “I want to speak directly to our supporters and say how important it is that we all pull together during these times.

“We haven’t had the success we would like. We accept there have been failures.

“I know the fans are not happy and that makes me unhappy. We want more ups than downs. The supporters want more ups than downs. And we’ve had a few too many downs and not enough ups.

“We know we’ve got to do better. And we’re trying to find a set-up that, long-term, will deliver better.

“Myself and David Gold, we watch every game home and away. We are not going to games for any reason other than we love West Ham. We want to be there because we love the club, we care, we are fans.

“We’ve got to sort out some of the problems, on and off the pitch, and try to show people there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“The most important thing I would say to everybody is unity, pulling together. We must be united behind the team, behind the manager.

“The team is very united, we all want to do better and we ask the supporters to get behind the team. Cheer them from start to finish, urge them to success. They want to succeed and do better, and with your help and unity they can.”