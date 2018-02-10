Akwa United central defender Emmanuel Ariwachukwu says himself and his teammates are “hungry” to prove their mettle in the CAF Confederation Cup tie against Banjul FC.

The Promise Keepers entered the first qualifying round after winning the 2017 Aiteo Cup.

The first leg match against Banjul will be played Sunday at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

“Banjul showed they have excellent individual qualities by qualifying from Gambia,” Ariwachukwu told TheCable.

“The Gambian team can also play at a very high tempo.

“It’ll be crucial for us to keep sharp over the entire 180 minutes of the two legs and give our opponents few reference points.

“We mustn’t underestimate Banjul, even if we have faith in ourselves and are really hungry to prove what we can do.

“The work done in these first seven weeks of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) has been excellent, both in physical terms and the tactical organisation.”

The second leg will take place in Gambia on February 20.