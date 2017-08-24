Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce has admitted his interest in Jack Wilshere, but says he doubts the Championship club can sign the Arsenal midfielder.

Bruce still wants to strengthen his team in the last week of the transfer window, and Villa are one of several sides who have been linked with a possible move for Wilshere, along with clubs including Sampdoria, Juventus and Newcastle.

Asked about Villa’s interest on talkSPORT on Thursday, Bruce said: “The Jack Wilshere one — hey, who wouldn’t want Jack Wilshere? But I don’t know whether we’re capable of landing him and let’s not forget he’s still only 25.”

Wilshere is returning to full fitness after fracturing his ankle while on loan at Bournemouth last season, but was sent off during an Arsenal under-23 game on Monday for scrapping with an opponent.

Bruce hinted that a loan move for West Ham’s Robert Snodgrass may be a more realistic target for Villa, and cautioned that the club’s finances are quite restricted.

“Snoddy is somebody I’ve known for a long time — I bought him for Hull — so that’s something we’re looking into and exploring,” Bruce said.

“People have said that I’ve got millions and million to spend, where it’s been the complete opposite. With financial fair play, unfortunately we haven’t got millions and millions to spend so I’ve got to be a little bit prudent, see what we can do and try and balance the books.

“In that respect it’s been a very difficult summer, but an enjoyable one.”