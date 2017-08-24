Hull have signed Arsenal midfielder Jon Toral on a three-year contract.

Toral, 22, began his career in Barcelona’s La Masia academy before joining Arsenal in 2011. He has had loan spells with Brentford, Grenada, Rangers and Birmingham.

“This is a massive move for me, the biggest so far in my career, and I can’t wait to get started,” Toral, who will wear the No. 11 told Hull’s official website.

“I’m really happy to be here. I have experienced playing in the Championship before and it is a league that I enjoyed playing in. I want to use that experience now and to help this team achieve its aims.

“This is a key moment for me and it just felt like the time was right to make that permanent move.

“I’ve had a few loan moves over the last couple of years but now I want to settle somewhere and be there for the long term, and I’m really looking forward to getting started here now.

“I’m sure coming here will improve me as a player, especially with the head coach [Leonid Slutsky] and staff that are here, and of course I want to help this club to get back to the Premier League.

“I’ve enjoyed playing in the Championship before and I hope to use that experience here. It’s a tough league where everybody can beat everybody. Home games are very important in this league, especially if you want to be at the top end, and we need to make sure we are strong on our own ground.”