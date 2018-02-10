Kasper Schmeichel understands Riyad Mahrez’s disappointment at his failed move to Manchester City, but says focus should be on Leicester’s form.

Mahrez’s proposed move to Premier League leaders Manchester City on Deadline Day broke down, with Leicester refusing to accept a £60m bid for the Algerian.

Mahrez had failed to report to training since the failed move, but he was was back at Leicester’s training ground on Friday, where he was seen smiling and laughing with his team-mates.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of Leicester’s clash with Man City on Saturday evening, Schmeichel says the club are concentrating on themselves, but understands Mahrez’s frustrations.

“Obviously any kind of issue like that is unwelcome, but it’s an issue for Riyad to sort out, and when he decides what to do we’ll have to adjust,” said Schmeichel.

“Anyone who knows Riyad will know the ability that he has got, and he’ll be bitterly disappointed not to have been able to go to a club where he could potentially win four trophies this year, and I think everybody gets and respects that.

“His reaction to that; that’s on him, that’s up to him what he chooses to do. For us, we’ve got a massive game to look forward to now, we have to get back on track, get a win soon, so for us that’s got to be our focus.

“I understand that you’re disappointed, there’s no question. I think everyone knows Riyad has the ability to play at the highest level, so I understand his disappointment, definitely.”

Leicester are looking to regain form as we approach the final few months of the season, after a disappointing defeat at Everton and a home draw with Swansea.

Schmeichel added Claude Puel has brought a patient attacking approach to Leicester’s play after taking over from Craig Shakespeare earlier this season.

“His demeanour is very calm, he’s a laid-back kind of guy, but he leaves you in no doubt of what is expected of you, and if you fall below those standards, he will let you know,” Schmeichel added.

“I think the way we are playing at the moment is a good change for us. He’s changed things around a little bit.

“He wants a solid defensive base, you can see that from the formation, and then going forward he wants to be fluid, quick and dynamic, and not always go for the killer pass straight away. Sometimes to shift the opposition a little bit, to open up a better chance.”