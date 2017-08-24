Brazil and Real Madrid legendary left-back Roberto Carlos is facing a jail sentence in his native Brazil over unpaid child support payments.

According to Spanish national daily sport newspaper, Marca, Carlos, 44, owes 61,000 reais ($20,000) to his ex-partner Barbara Thurler with an ongoing court case in Rio De Janiero.

Marca reported that Carlos who is currently an ambassador for Real Madrid, is claiming financial problems for the delay in payments.

And prosecutors are asking that he face jail time of three months due to the delay, which is in relation to two of his children.

However, Carlos’ lawyer, Fernando Pittner, said the matter would be resolved without his client going to jail.

Carlos’s current wife Mariana Lucon has recently given birth to his ninth child.

Carlos made over 500 appearances for Los Blancos between 1996 and 2007, winning four La Liga titles and three Champions Leagues.

He was a member of the Brazilian team that won the 2002 FIFA World Cup in Korea/Japan.

Also, he was in the Brazil U-23 team that lost 4-3 to Nigeria in the semi-finals of the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games.