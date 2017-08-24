AC Milan are back in the hunt to sign Diego Costa because they know he will eventually agree to leave Chelsea this summer, according to reports.

Atletico cannot field any new signings until January because of a FIFA-imposed transfer ban.

It leaves Costa’s future in limbo, with Chelsea keen to sell for £50million but the player unwilling to leave for anywhere but Madrid.

But Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport claim Milan are hoping to convince the Brazil native to change his mind over their interest.

- Advertisement -

According to the report, next summer’s World Cup in Russia means Spain international Costa is guaranteed to leave Chelsea before deadline day next Thursday.

The 28-year-old will not risk sitting on the sidelines for six months with a World Cup looming.

Costa’s agent Jorge Mendes has already tried to convince the Blues forward to join Milan on a short-term deal until January – but he supposedly snubbed that offer.

Milan can afford his wages were a loan deal to be struck, having already spent more than £150m on new players this summer.