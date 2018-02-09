Alexis Sanchez says Manchester United are the biggest club in England, and he has joined them to “win everything”.

In a interview with Sky Sports’ Thierry Henry, Sanchez said he has realised just how big a club United are since joining from Arsenal in January.

Sanchez opened up on a variety of subjects, but he started off by putting into words the size of the Old Trafford club.

Sanchez said: “I think that Manchester United, since I was young – and I’m not just saying this because I’m here, I’m an honest guy and I never lie – I think it’s the biggest club in England. That’s what I think.

“There are lots of big clubs, and having played for Arsenal, they are also one of them. It’s a huge club and I was there.

“But coming here, looking at the badge, I think United have to win everything because it’s such a big club. The club crest says it all.”

Sanchez moved to United in a swap deal for Henrikh Mkhitaryan, though Premier League leaders Manchester City were also interested in the Chilean.

City are fighting on four fronts for trophies this season, and though chances of a trophy may have been higher at the Etihad this term, Sanchez firmly believes United will be picking up silverware sooner rather than later, and he insists he wants to win “everything” at the club.

“I came here to win [things]. I left Arsenal because I wanted to develop and learn as a player, and get to experience a new club.

“Manchester United are a huge club on the global stage. I came here to win everything. Otherwise I wouldn’t have come here.”