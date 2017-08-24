Hapoel Be’er Sheva forward Anthony Nwakaeme believes a combination of togetherness and mental strength can see the Super Eagles defeat Cameroon in 2018 World Cup qualifiers on 1 September and 4 September.

An excited Nwakaeme is still celebrating his first-ever national team call up by Gernot Rohr following his impressive form for his Israeli side this season in the UEFA Champions League preliminary rounds.

“I’ll be ready to give my best for the team to help the Eagles win and I want us to play as well as we can,” Nwakaeme said.

“With unity and mental ability we will beat Cameroon.

“I’m very happy with the invitation and we’ve got players in all areas that can win this game for us; we have lots of threats in every department so there’s no cause for alarm.”

Nwakaeme this season has scored five goals in seven appearances for Hapoel Be’er Sheva who lost 2-2 on away goals rule to Slovenian side Maribor in the play-offs of the UEFA Champions League.