Swansea City are close to securing the return of striker Wilfried Bony from Manchester City.

City paid their Premier League counterparts £25m for the Ivory Coast forward two and a half years ago.

No fee has been agreed as yet and talks may continue into next week but it is anticipated Bony will return to south Wales for less than half that sum.

- Advertisement -

Bony made 46 appearances in his first 18 months as a City player, scoring 10 goals.

But 26 of those appearances were as a substitute and he was loaned to Stoke by manager Pep Guardiola last season.

Bony joined Swansea from Vitesse in 2013 and scored 25 goals in 54 games before joining City in January 2015.