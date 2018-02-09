Norbet Okolie, Media Officer, Rangers International FC of Enugu, says the players have vowed to beat El-Kanemi Warriors of Maiduguri on Sunday.

Rangers will battle El-Kanemi for the three points at stake in the Nigeria Professional Football League Match Day 8 in Enugu.

Okolie told the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Enugu that the players had been under intensive training since their arrival from the encounter with Abia Warriors.

He said the players had made up their minds to put their NPFL opponents on Sunday to the sword.

He said: “Our match against El-Kanemi Warriors will be difficult because their current coach was Rangers hero in 2015/2016 season.

“Although, he has former Rangers players in his fold but they will see a different ball game.

“I am happy that our players are beginning to understand themselves and our injured players are coming back with full force.’’

Okolie said that some players like Godwin Zaki, Godwin Aguda, Bright Silas and other strikers had all given their word to run goal riot against El-Kanemi.

He praised the current goalkeeper, Femi Thomas, for his four clean sheets in the ongoing league reminding him that he was standing in for other keepers at the moment.

Okolie said: “Femi is doing well at the moment for other goalkeepers and I do not think there is any need to make changes in that department for now.

“I remember that in 2015/2016, Nana Bonsu monopolised the goalkeeping department till 2016/2017 when injury struck, and Seidu Mutawakilu took over and later Itodo Akor all because of injury.

“For me, the technical crew wants to avoid the repeat of last year’s scenario that is why they employed the services of four notable goalkeepers.

“Other goalkeepers are good to go and ready to take their chance when it comes, so we are well to do in the goalkeeping department.’’

He lauded the club’s performance so far in the league, saying that 10 points out of possible 21 was not all that bad.

NAN reports that Rangers have 10 points from seven match played so far in the season and occupy the 9th position on the log.