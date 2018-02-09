The Super Eagles will no longer play a World Cup warm-up against South American champions Chile because coach Gernot Rohr said it will be too close to the tournament and he is therefore apprehensive of players getting injured in such a game.

NFF bosses had claimed the Eagles will take on Chile in their last friendly on June 9 during their training camp in Austria.

An official has now said the game has been called off at the instance of Rohr, who is worried of any injuries to key stars just before the World Cup kicks off on June 14.

It was earlier gathered that the Chile friendly was in danger and fellow World Cup qualifiers Morocco may now be the team to test the readiness of Nigeria for the Mundial.

The Eagles confirmed World Cup warm-up games are – vs Poland (March 23), vs Serbia (March 27), vs DRC (May 28) and vs England (June 2) and vs Czech Republic (June 6).