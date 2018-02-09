Nigeria forward Ahmed Musa believes CSKA Moscow are well placed in the race for the Russian Premier League title.

Viktor Goncharenko’s side are 10 points behind leaders Lokomotiv Moscow with 10 matches to play till the end of the season.

The Super Eagles star rejoined CSKA Moscow in January on a loan deal till the end of the season from Leicester City.

“I think we are in a good position,” Musa, who has scored three goals in pre-season friedlies, told his club’s official website.

“If we can get some good results in those games we would be in a really good position.

“You can never write CSKA off. If you remember, we had a challenge like that some years ago, and we came from behind to win the league. This would be tough. We need to keep ourselves working very hard and we will see at the end of the season where we end up.”

Musa was also excited to be back at the club after an unfruitful spell in England.