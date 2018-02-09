Former Senegal striker El-Hadji Diouf is inspired by Liberian president George Weah and considers standing for election as the country’s president.

Diouf revealed that he is thinking about running for Senegal’s presidency after he was inspired by the Lone Stars’ legend Weah who was recently elected Liberia’s president.

The former Liverpool, Blackburn Rovers, Bolton Wanderers, Rangers FC and Leeds United player said that he might be planning to become Senegal’s next president.

“I am looking after myself and my family. For many years I use to think about football but I have a new career and it is a political career,” Diouf said.

“I have taken the decision to do politics because I have people waiting for me to change things in my country and I’m ready to do that because I want to be the soldier of the youngsters.

“My future is defined. In the next two years I’ll be joining politics, because I know from that point I can change a lot in football. I have a lot of passion for politics, and I have people in Senegal who are mentoring me.

“That is the future for me, because a lot of Senegalese people are able to listen to me.

“I took high-level coaching courses, but decided not to continue since I have better plans for things I want to do.”

Apart from his 43 international caps and 16 goals for the Lions of Teranga, Diouf also bagged the CAF African Player of the Year Award in 2001 and 2002.