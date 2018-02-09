Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira believes Tottenham star Harry Kane is the “most complete striker” ahead of team-mate Gonzalo Higuain and Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski.

Kane has dazzled this season, the two-time reigning Premier League Golden Boot winner already scoring 22 goals in 2017-18.

The 24-year-old England international has netted 31 goals in all competitions this term and Khedira heaped praise on the Spurs talisman ahead of next week’s Champions League last-16 tie.

“Harry Kane for me is maybe the most complete striker, actually,” Khedira told BBC Sport.

“There is also Robert Lewandowski and Higuain too, but he is strong, good with his head, fast, good with his feet, can score with one touch, he can dribble…

“For me he’s an amazing player and still young, so Tottenham are lucky to have him.”

Serie A champions Juve welcome Tottenham to Turin for the opening leg on Tuesday.

Juve are one point behind Napoli in Italy, while Spurs are fifth in the Premier League and 20 points adrift of runaway leaders Manchester City ahead of Saturday’s London derby against Arsenal.

“I watched them a lot this year, against Liverpool and Arsenal. They are strong, because they have good defending, a really good midfield, a world class attacking line and a really good coach [Mauricio Pochettino],” Khedira added.

“They are still young, maybe that is a good thing for us. We have to be super-focused, because for me they are one of the best teams in Europe and in England.”