The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) are set to finally announce Manu Garba as coach of the country’s U17 team, the Golden Eaglets, while Abdu Maikaba, who was earlier named for the post, will take charge of the U20s, the Flying Eagles.

Also, CHAN Eagles coach Salisu Yusuf will lead the Olympic team to be assisted by Kennedy Boboye and Imama Amapakabo.

It was reported that following pressure from a former sports minister and a top chieftain of the ruling party, Manu was set to retain his Eaglets job even though he failed to qualify the country to the U17 AFCON last year.

The Gombe United coach led Nigeria to win the 2013 FIFA U17 World Cup after he was assistant coach when the country landed the 2007 World Cup.

He will be assisted by MFM FC coach Fidelis Ilechukwu.

Abdu Maikaba, who led Akwa United to a second Aiteo Cup triumph last year, will now be in charge of the U20s after he was initially announced as Eaglets coach.

Salisu Yusuf has also been charged with leading Nigeria to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

The 56-year-old Salisu Yusuf led Nigeria to the final of this year’s CHAN in Morocco.

The Golden Eaglets Coaches

Manu Garba – Head Coach

Jolomi Atune – First Assistant

Bunmi Haruna – Second Assistant

Ernest Salolomo – Goalkeeper Trainer

Flying Eagles

Abdul Maikaba – Head Coach

Fidelis Ilechukwu – First Assistant

Abubakar Bala – Second Assistant

Baruwa Olatunji – Goalkeeper Trainer

Nigeria U23s

Salisu Yusuf – Head Coach

Kennedy Boboye – First Assistant

Imama Amapakabo – Second Assistant

Suleiman Shuaibu – Goalkeeper Trainer