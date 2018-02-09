Javier Hernandez thinks former Manchester United team-mate Patrice Evra will prove to be an important signing for West Ham.

Evra completed his free transfer to the Hammers on Wednesday, signing a contract until the end of the season at the London Stadium three months after he was sacked by Marseille for kicking one of their own fans.

And Hernandez, who played alongside Evra for four years at Old Trafford, thinks the 36-year-old will be an important figure on and off the pitch for West Ham.

When asked about Evra joining West Ham, Hernandez told Sky Sports: “It’s great.

“We were very close at Manchester United I’m very happy because he’s going to be a very important character and person inside the dressing room and also on the pitch.

“You can see that from the way he’s been since I’ve known him.”

Evra, who played under David Moyes at Old Trafford, has plenty of Premier League experience to call upon, winning the title five times with United under Sir Alex Ferguson before moving to Juventus in 2014.

He moved back to France in 2017 after falling out of favour in Turin before his contract at the Stade Velodrome was terminated in November.

At 36, Evra is now into the twilight of his career but Hernandez still thinks the former France international still has plenty to offer at the top level.

“His fitness has always been at the top level,” Hernandez added.

“He’s always been a top professional and always worked very hard.

“He’s going to give us a boost inside the dressing room as well as out because he has two or three more years to give at a good level of football.”